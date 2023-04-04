Elon Musk changes Twitter's iconic bird logo with 'Doge' meme and netizens can’t handle it

SAN FRANCISCO – Microblogging platform Twitter is not the same anymore as it underwent major changes and in one such event, the classic blue bird symbol of the social media app has been replaced with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu.

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has proclaimed his liking for the meme-coin Doge in the past as he earlier promoted Doge cryptocurrency as well.

The business magnate, known for his humor and ‘young at heart’ personality, changed the social app’s logo and the old blue birdie is no more showing on the site and app. Following the recent change, the prices of the doge crypto coin moved up while hilarious memes flood Twitter.

Musk also shared a screengrab of a chat he had with social media user before he took over the platform, saying ‘as promised’.

The New Twitter Logo pic.twitter.com/q0amfGdN80 — Hitendra Pithadiya 🇮🇳 (@HitenPithadiya) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, netizens are also curious to know what SpaceX owner has in store for the future.

Here’s how people reacted

the new twitter logo is amazing pic.twitter.com/og7G30LZnj — gaut (@0xgaut) April 3, 2023