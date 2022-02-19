Karachi woman kills husband with poison delivered by lover from Lahore

KARACHI – A woman has poisoned her husband with the help of her paramour within the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station in the port city.

It was unfolded during an investigation into the mysterious death of a person after drinking a juice at a shop last year. The deceased’s father had registered a case in June 2021, suspecting that his son was given poison.

The complaint told police that his son Yushah along with his wife Aryan Jannat had went a juice shop on June 27 where the condition of his son deteriorated suddenly and he was rushed to hospital but he could not survive.

In the latest turn of events, police investigators found that Yushah had been poisoned to death by his wife. As per the investigation, Jannat got friended with a Lahore-based man, identified as Salman, on Instagram and with the passage of time the friendship turned into a love affair.

The love birds had planned to remove Yusha from their way. For which, Salman sent a parcel carrying poison to Jannat.

The female suspect told police that she took her husband to a juice shop where she mixed the poison in his drink.

SSP Altaf Hussain told the media that police have arrested Salman and Jannat after collecting all evidence in the case.