Gold price up by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price went up in domestic market on Friday in line with upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs2,200 to close at Rs208,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs1,886 to settle at Rs178,00, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered upward trend as it increased by $27 to settle at $1,999 per ounce.

On Thursday, The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs200 to close at Rs206,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs171 to settle at Rs176,869.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.40 during the early hours of trading on Friday.

Before noon, the local currency was being quoted at 278.40, with an increase of Rs0.41 in the inter-bank market.