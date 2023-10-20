  

Gold price up by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

04:19 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Gold price up by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold price went up in domestic market on Friday in line with upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs2,200 to close at Rs208,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs1,886 to settle at Rs178,00, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered upward trend as it increased by $27 to settle at $1,999 per ounce.

On Thursday, The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs200 to close at Rs206,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs171 to settle at Rs176,869.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.40 during the early hours of trading on Friday.

Before noon, the local currency was being quoted at 278.40, with an increase of Rs0.41 in the inter-bank market.

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.35 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.7 345.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 164.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200.5 202.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold prices in Pakistan today

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365

