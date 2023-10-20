USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.40 during the early hours of trading on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Before noon, the local currency was being quoted at 278.40, with an increase of Rs0.41 in the inter-bank market.

Earlier this week, PKR staged a recovery against the greenback, as it appreciated after brief drop on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current account deficit moved down to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the current account deficit of $360 million in the same month in 2022.

In early September, Pakistani rupee touched its all time low of Rs307, but the stern measures and massive crackdown brought local currency on track and it witnessed the longest appreciation runs in recent times.