Oman’s Bilal Khan breaks Shaheen Afridi’s record for fastest 100 ODI wickets

Bilal Khan, the fast bowler from Oman, has shattered the record held by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi for the fastest 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).
Bilal Khan achieved this milestone during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Oman and Namibia. The 37-year-old medium-pacer, who hails from Peshawar, reached his 100th ODI wicket in just 49 matches.
In the match against Namibia, Bilal Khan delivered a stellar performance, taking 3 wickets for 50 runs in his allotted 10 overs. This performance brought his total to 101 ODI wickets, surpassing Shaheen Afridi's previous record.
Shaheen Afridi had set the record during the 2023 World Cup, achieving his 100th ODI wicket in his 51st match against Bangladesh. Afridi's record for the fastest 100 wickets had previously stood unbeaten.
It is noteworthy that the overall record for the fastest 100 wickets in ODIs is held by Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who reached the milestone in just 42 matches.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
