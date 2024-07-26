Oman’s Bilal Khan breaks Shaheen Afridi’s record for fastest 100 ODI wickets

Bilal Khan, the fast bowler from Oman, has shattered the record held by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi for the fastest 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Bilal Khan achieved this milestone during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Oman and Namibia. The 37-year-old medium-pacer, who hails from Peshawar, reached his 100th ODI wicket in just 49 matches.

In the match against Namibia, Bilal Khan delivered a stellar performance, taking 3 wickets for 50 runs in his allotted 10 overs. This performance brought his total to 101 ODI wickets, surpassing Shaheen Afridi's previous record.

Shaheen Afridi had set the record during the 2023 World Cup, achieving his 100th ODI wicket in his 51st match against Bangladesh. Afridi's record for the fastest 100 wickets had previously stood unbeaten.

It is noteworthy that the overall record for the fastest 100 wickets in ODIs is held by Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who reached the milestone in just 42 matches.