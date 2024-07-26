Search

Sports

Oman’s Bilal Khan breaks Shaheen Afridi’s record for fastest 100 ODI wickets

07:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
shaheen afridi bilal khan

Bilal Khan, the fast bowler from Oman, has shattered the record held by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi for the fastest 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Bilal Khan achieved this milestone during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Oman and Namibia. The 37-year-old medium-pacer, who hails from Peshawar, reached his 100th ODI wicket in just 49 matches.

In the match against Namibia, Bilal Khan delivered a stellar performance, taking 3 wickets for 50 runs in his allotted 10 overs. This performance brought his total to 101 ODI wickets, surpassing Shaheen Afridi's previous record.

Shaheen Afridi had set the record during the 2023 World Cup, achieving his 100th ODI wicket in his 51st match against Bangladesh. Afridi's record for the fastest 100 wickets had previously stood unbeaten.

It is noteworthy that the overall record for the fastest 100 wickets in ODIs is held by Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who reached the milestone in just 42 matches.

Sports

07:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Oman’s Bilal Khan breaks Shaheen Afridi’s record for fastest 100 ...

11:00 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Has Haris Rauf blessed with baby boy?

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

07:03 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Babar Azam drops in latest ICC Test rankings

05:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Pakistan team creates history at Women Asia Cup 2024

11:55 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Is Pakistan cricket team going to play next series with Afghanistan ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:22 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Punjab government removes job quota for families of deceased civil servants

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: