Pakistan

Karachi ranked second in Forbes' list of world's riskiest cities

08:09 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
Pakistan's largest urban metropolis, Karachi, has been ranked as the second riskiest city in the world according to Forbes Advisor. The city's high-risk profile follows only Caracas, Venezuela, in a list based on a comprehensive study of 60 international cities across seven key metrics.

The metrics analyzed in the report include crime, personal safety, health, infrastructure, natural disasters, and digital security. Karachi stands out with the highest personal security risk, reflecting substantial threats from crime, violence, terrorism, natural disasters, and economic instability.

The U.S. State Department has also rated Karachi poorly in terms of travel safety, placing it second on their list of cities with the worst travel conditions. The city's infrastructure security is noted as the fourth highest in terms of risk. The State Department's June 2023 travel advisory highlighted concerns over terrorism and ongoing violence from extremist groups targeting both civilians and local security forces. They issued a "Level 3" advisory, urging travelers to reconsider their visit to Pakistan.

In comparison, Caracas, Venezuela, tops the list of the riskiest cities globally, marked by the highest health security risk due to poor healthcare services and high crime rates. Yangon, Myanmar, follows Karachi in the third spot, known for its significant digital security risk and high levels of personal security threats.

On the other hand, Forbes Advisor also identified the world's safest cities. Singapore leads as the safest city, praised for its low risk of natural disasters and second-lowest health security risk. Tokyo, Japan, follows, offering the lowest health security risk and excellent travel safety ratings. Toronto, Canada, rounds out the top three safest cities, known for its high safety standards and low risks across various metrics.

Copyright ©2024.

