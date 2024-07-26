WATCH: Pakistani woman celebrates divorce with viral ‘Divorce Mubarak’ party

In a unique twist on traditional celebrations, a Pakistani woman has captured social media’s attention with a "Divorce Mubarak" party, marking the end of her marriage with a lively celebration. A video of the event, which features the woman dancing to the Bollywood hit "Zor Ka Jhatka" by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has gone viral online.

Dressed in a vibrant purple lehenga, the woman is seen dancing joyfully while her friends shower her with notes, embodying a sense of liberation and new beginnings. The "Divorce Mubarak" banner, which contrasts with the traditional "Shaadi Mubarak", symbolizes a fresh start after the end of her marriage.

The video, shared on the Facebook page "My Home Islamabad," has resonated widely, showcasing the celebratory nature of the occasion. However, the reaction has been mixed. Some social media users have expressed criticism, attributing such displays to a broader issue of social and moral decline. Comments have ranged from questioning the propriety of the celebration to reflecting on historical religious restrictions on women.

According to the sources, the woman is a store owner based in the United States. Her decision to celebrate her divorce with a party highlights a personal milestone and marks a new chapter in her life.

The video, while sparking diverse opinions, underscores the evolving ways individuals choose to embrace and celebrate significant life changes.