Fact-Check: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari's fake video shared online thousands of times

Web Desk
08:57 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
Azma Bokhari viral video
Source: File photo

Online users are sharing screenshots from a video, claiming it shows Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari with an unidentified man.

However, this claim is baseless. The minister’s image has been superimposed onto another woman's body.

On July 24, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted two still images from a video purportedly showing Bokhari, with the caption: “Who hasn’t seen Azma Bokhari’s leaked video yet?”

As of now, the post has been shared 1,700 times, liked 7,600 times, and viewed 549,700 times.

Another X user wrote: “Azma Bokhari’s video has been leaked. She preaches but look at her actions.”

This post has accumulated over 73,900 views.

Similar claims have also spread on YouTube.

The woman in the viral video is not the provincial information minister. Her image has been digitally manipulated and superimposed onto another woman's body.

A reverse image search found that the viral video is three years old and was originally uploaded on a pornographic website. The woman in the original video bears no resemblance to Bokhari.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

