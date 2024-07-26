Fact-Check: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari's fake video shared online thousands of times

Online users are sharing screenshots from a video, claiming it shows Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari with an unidentified man.
However, this claim is baseless. The minister’s image has been superimposed onto another woman's body.
On July 24, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted two still images from a video purportedly showing Bokhari, with the caption: “Who hasn’t seen Azma Bokhari’s leaked video yet?”
As of now, the post has been shared 1,700 times, liked 7,600 times, and viewed 549,700 times.
Another X user wrote: “Azma Bokhari’s video has been leaked. She preaches but look at her actions.”
This post has accumulated over 73,900 views.
Similar claims have also spread on YouTube.
The woman in the viral video is not the provincial information minister. Her image has been digitally manipulated and superimposed onto another woman's body.
A reverse image search found that the viral video is three years old and was originally uploaded on a pornographic website. The woman in the original video bears no resemblance to Bokhari.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
