What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

Due to a significant drop in crude oil prices in the global market, petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease from August 1, 2024. However, there is no clue yet about how much decrease in the petrol and diesel prices the government is going to announce in the next week.
According to international media reports, crude oil prices fell nearly by two percent to a six-week low amid rising expectations of a cease-fire in Gaza and fears of decreasing demand in China.
Meanwhile, the federal government is preparing to transfer the authority of setting petroleum prices from the state to oil marketing companies.
Insiders revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the government to cease its role in determining petroleum prices. As a result, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik has convened a crucial meeting scheduled for tomorrow to discuss this transition.
The government plans to phase in the delegation of pricing authority to oil marketing companies.
The Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has been tasked with evaluating the impacts of deregulating petroleum prices and developing a strategic framework. The final deregulation framework will be submitted to the prime minister for approval.
Sources indicate that petroleum dealers have expressed opposition to granting pricing authority to oil marketing companies, citing concerns about potential profiteering.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.