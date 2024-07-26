Search

Pakistan

British-Pakistani businessman appointed chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation

Web Desk
09:59 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
British-Pakistani businessman appointed chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation
Source: File photo

The Government of Pakistan has appointed prominent British-Pakistani businessman Syed Qamar Raza as the chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The federal cabinet approved Raza's appointment after reviewing the summary dated July 23, submitted by the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division.

According to the notification issued and approved by the federal cabinet, other individuals appointed as independent members include Shaheen Khalid Butt, Afzaal Bhatti, Oneza Butt, Shamsher Rao, and a few additional secretaries with bureaucratic responsibilities.

In an interview with Geo News, Raza said, "In my new role, I will work hard to help resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis, who are Pakistan’s biggest asset. The government of Pakistan recognises the importance of overseas Pakistanis and considers them the backbone of Pakistan's social and economic life as they have proven it through their commitment to Pakistan's welfare. I will use my role to do everything in my power to resolve their issues."

Raza highlighted the potential to further support Pakistan's economy by investing in overseas Pakistanis. He emphasized, "There is an urgent need for the unity of overseas Pakistanis so that they can combine their efforts to work for the welfare of Pakistan. We will ensure the government of Pakistan consults its overseas citizens on all issues related to them. We will do everything to promote the interests of overseas Pakistanis."

Who is Syed Qamar Raza?

Raza has previously served as a member and executive committee member of the Board of Governance for OPF in 2013. He is the former secretary general and president of the United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (UKPCCI), which worked to increase trade between the two countries. He has also served as the vice president of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP) and as the founding chairman of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Raza runs several businesses in the UK and Pakistan in the areas of real estate, food, and energy. He stated that overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan’s biggest asset and their remittances have kept the national economy afloat during the most difficult times.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Which Pakistani city is ranked world's 2nd riskiest by Forbes Advisor?

09:59 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

British-Pakistani businessman appointed chairman of Overseas ...

09:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

08:57 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Fact-Check: Punjab Informartion Minister Azma Bokhari's fake video ...

08:22 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Punjab government removes job quota for families of deceased civil ...

08:09 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Karachi ranked second in Forbes' list of world's riskiest cities

Pakistan

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

Advertisement

Latest

10:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Which Pakistani city is ranked world's 2nd riskiest by Forbes Advisor?

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: