British-Pakistani businessman appointed chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation

The Government of Pakistan has appointed prominent British-Pakistani businessman Syed Qamar Raza as the chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The federal cabinet approved Raza's appointment after reviewing the summary dated July 23, submitted by the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division.

According to the notification issued and approved by the federal cabinet, other individuals appointed as independent members include Shaheen Khalid Butt, Afzaal Bhatti, Oneza Butt, Shamsher Rao, and a few additional secretaries with bureaucratic responsibilities.

In an interview with Geo News, Raza said, "In my new role, I will work hard to help resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis, who are Pakistan’s biggest asset. The government of Pakistan recognises the importance of overseas Pakistanis and considers them the backbone of Pakistan's social and economic life as they have proven it through their commitment to Pakistan's welfare. I will use my role to do everything in my power to resolve their issues."

Raza highlighted the potential to further support Pakistan's economy by investing in overseas Pakistanis. He emphasized, "There is an urgent need for the unity of overseas Pakistanis so that they can combine their efforts to work for the welfare of Pakistan. We will ensure the government of Pakistan consults its overseas citizens on all issues related to them. We will do everything to promote the interests of overseas Pakistanis."

Who is Syed Qamar Raza?

Raza has previously served as a member and executive committee member of the Board of Governance for OPF in 2013. He is the former secretary general and president of the United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (UKPCCI), which worked to increase trade between the two countries. He has also served as the vice president of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP) and as the founding chairman of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Raza runs several businesses in the UK and Pakistan in the areas of real estate, food, and energy. He stated that overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan’s biggest asset and their remittances have kept the national economy afloat during the most difficult times.