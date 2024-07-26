Paris Olympics 2024 open amid much fanfare

The opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris commenced with excitement and heavy security on Friday, following threats of rain and potential sabotage attacks.

A fictional scenario, where the arrival of the Olympic flame goes awry, was depicted ahead of an extravagant show on the River Seine to kick off the Summer Games. French soccer superstar Zinedine Zidane was shown in a pre-recorded video running across Paris to bring the flame, including a segment where he takes it onto the metro.

Hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network caused travel chaos across France, a significant police presence was on display in Paris, highlighting the security risks as the world’s attention focused on the country. The ceremony featured a fleet of barges carrying nearly 7,000 athletes on the river, passing by some of Paris' most famous landmarks.

A giant plume of blue, white, and red smoke was sent high above a bridge over the river as the ceremony began.

"We are super excited, it happens once in a lifetime," said 17-year-old Elise Boukorrass.

Despite intermittent rain earlier in the evening, weather forecasters predicted heavy showers, with one meteorologist even calling it a "disaster" for the open-air ceremony.

"The rain won't stop me from cheering on the Olympics - sport is everything to me, and I'd do whatever it takes to watch this," said Flavia Merluzzi, a 20-year-old architecture student.

Lady Gaga performed a French cabaret song near Notre-Dame cathedral, and a winged man played accordion as the opening ceremony got underway. There were rumors that Canadian singer Celine Dion might also be part of the show, prompting spectator Chantal Beauvais to say it would be "magical" to watch her.

This marks the first time an Olympic opening ceremony has taken place outside a stadium.

Security Operation

Approximately 45,000 police officers and thousands of soldiers were deployed in a massive security operation in Paris for the opening show. Armed police patrolled the river in inflatable boats as the armada made its passage along the Seine.

Since the last Games, the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022, wars have erupted in Ukraine and Gaza, creating a tense international backdrop. France is at its highest security level, though officials have repeatedly stated there is no specific threat to the opening ceremony or the Games.

Israeli competitors are being escorted by elite tactical units to and from events and are under 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics due to the war in Gaza, officials say.

The heavy police presence in Paris was especially notable just hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network. This attack caused widespread travel disruptions and underscored the security concerns at a time when the world's eyes are on the country.