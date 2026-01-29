Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming Online

LAHORE – Lahore is set to erupt as Pakistan host Australia in a thrilling three-match T20I series, starting today at Gaddafi Stadium. Thousands of fans are expected to pack stands, creating an electric atmosphere, while millions more around world will tune in online to catch the action.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, this series promises high-octane action and a sneak peek at both teams’ World Cup plans. Australia are shaking things up with exciting new talent.

Pakistan recalled captain Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi after they missed the Sri Lanka series. The Men in Green have named the same squad earmarked for the T20 World Cup 2026, with Mohammad Wasim Jr. added as reinforcement.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming

Region Broadcaster(s) Pakistan PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha, Tapmad, Myco Australia Fox Cricket US Willow TV UK PCB Live MENA Cricbuzz Africa SuperSport Bangladesh T Sports

Australia have a slight edge in T20Is against Pakistan, leading 14-12, with one tie and one no-result. Pakistan has hosted Australia just once in T20Is, a thrilling three-wicket loss in 2022.

For this series opener, Travis Head will captain Australia in place of Mitchell Marsh, who is resting after completing the Big Bash League season. The toss is at 5:30 PM PKT, with the first ball bowled at 6:00 PM PKT. The remaining T20Is are scheduled for January 31 and February 1 at the same venue.

Both sides will use this series as critical preparation for the T20 World Cup, running February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan is drawn in Group A with India, USA, Netherlands, and Namibia, while Australia faces Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman in Group B.

This marks Australia’s third tour of Pakistan since 2022, including the historic Test series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches, highlighted by a narrow T20I victory at Gaddafi Stadium.