Pakistan set to lock horns with Australia in first T20I today: Squads, match time

LAHORE – Pakistan will lock horns with Australia in the three match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today (Thursday) as the visitors return to the country after last year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The first ball will be bowled at 4pm PKT in all games with the coin toss set to take place at 3.30pm. Australia’s 17-member squad arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday led by Mitchell Marsh.

Among the players Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kuhnemann and Xavier Bartlett are visiting Pakistan for the first time. Beardman and Edwards are uncapped at the international level.

Pakistan’s 16-member squad convened in Lahore on 25 January and have prepared for the T20I series with training sessions and a solitary scenario-based T20 match on Monday.

Babar Azam – the leading run-scorer in T20I history – and Shaheen Shah Afridi – the second-leading wicket-taker in T20Is for Pakistan – return to Pakistan squad after missing the Sri Lanka series earlier in January.

On the bilateral front, the two teams have faced each other 28 times in T20Is since their first contest at Johannesburg on 18 September, 2007. Pakistan have won 12, while Australia hold the edge with 14 wins including one at the Gaddafi Stadium in April 2022.

The two teams have faced off in nine bilateral series, four of which comprised of one off T20I. Pakistan have won in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2018. Australia have secured series wins on five occasions against Pakistan.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said, “We have prepared really well for this series in the previous 10 days. There are no weak opponents in T20 cricket and our focus is on executing our plans and playing smart, quality cricket”.

“Having the experienced and senior players in the group is vital, it makes a big difference when you are trying to win a series.”

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said, “I’m really excited to be here as this series is ideal preparation of the World Cup. Pakistan have a great tradition of fast bowling and I’m looking forward to facing Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

Pakistan squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Australia squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe, Mahli Beardman, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Owen, Sean Abbott, Travis Head and Xavier Bartlett