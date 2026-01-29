Pakistan Navy takes over command of CTF-150 to combat illicit trafficking

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy took over the command of Combined Task Force-150 (CTF-150) for the 14th time during a change of command ceremony held at the Headquarters of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Bahrain.

Commodore Muhammad Yasir Tahir of Pakistan Navy assumed command from Commodore Fahad S. Al Joaid of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), ISPR said in a press release on Thursday.

While addressing the audience, the incoming Commander CTF-150 assured that his team is fully prepared to shoulder this prestigious responsibility and contribute towards maritime security and stability across the region. Commodore Muhammad Yasir Tahir also reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter illicit maritime activities while ensuring the safety and security of vital sea lines of communication.

CTF-150 is one of the five task forces operating under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Its mission is to deter and disrupt non-state actors engaged in the trafficking of weapons, narcotics, and other illicit goods across the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Oman.

Successful anti-narcotics operations conducted by Pakistan Navy ships during the RSNF’s command of CTF-150 are a testament to Pakistan Navy’s resolve and commitment to regional peace and security through collaborative maritime efforts.

The change of command ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Commander Combined Maritime Force, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces, and representatives of several other navies operating under CMF.