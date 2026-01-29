DG ISPR engages Karachi University in Session on Patriotism, Digital Vigilance

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter‑Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) held special, interactive session with students and faculty members at University of Karachi, turning the campus into a hub of patriotic energy and national consciousness.

Upon his arrival, Pak Army spokesperson was given heartfelt welcome by teachers, students, and faculty members, showing strong admiration and respect for the armed forces and their leadership.

During special session, a clear and unified message resonated throughout the hall, the people of Pakistan and the armed forces stand shoulder to shoulder to confront and defeat any threat to national security. Faculty members and students alike reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to national unity and defense.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry interacts with students and faculty of Karachi University, Karachi, #Pakistan ▪️ The students and faculty members of Karachi University welcomed DG #ISPR ▪️ The students said that the nations young generation is determined to… pic.twitter.com/psdNghvnUo — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) January 28, 2026

Speaking on occasion, faculty members stressed that the spread of unverified and unresearched information fuels social chaos and instability. They stressed that the Pakistan Army’s direct engagement with educational institutions plays a crucial role in building trust among youth and strengthening a constructive national mindset.

Students, filled with passion and determination, declared that the younger generation is fully prepared to play its role in the defense of the country. They vowed to actively counter hostile and misleading narratives being spread by enemies on social media platforms.

Participants particularly praised DG ISPR’s detailed and candid discussion on misinformation and disinformation campaigns, calling it highly informative, insightful, and eye‑opening. Students stated that the session significantly enhanced their awareness of modern information warfare and the importance of responsible digital behavior.