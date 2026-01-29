Pakistan will not be part of any Abraham Accords, says FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has clarified that it will not be part of any Abraham Accords, which have been signed by several countries, including Muslim states, to recognize Israel.

During weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi emphasized that the country has no affiliation with the Abraham Accords.

Andrabi stated that Pakistan will not participate in the International Stabilization Force, asserting that there is no connection between the Board of Peace and the stabilization force. He further clarified that Pakistan’s involvement in the Board of Peace was in line with joint government rules.

On the looming threat of war between Iran and the IS, Andrabi reiterated Pakistan’s stance of advocating for peaceful resolutions, stating that Pakistan opposes the use of force and economic sanctions. He expressed hope that peace would prevail.

In response to a question regarding trade agreements between India and Europe, Andrabi affirmed that Pakistan maintained strong relations with Europe, with trade volume exceeding 12 billion euros. Discussions surrounding India’s agreements with Europe have also taken place, he said.

Furthermore, Andrabi shared details about President Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs of Abu Dhabi stressed the need to explore new investment opportunities in Pakistan and review ongoing projects.

Both countries agreed to take joint steps to enhance investment and expand trade relations through flagship initiatives.