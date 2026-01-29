Free Chromebooks, tablets announced for school, college students

LAHORE – The federal government has announced the distribution of Chromebooks among talented students in public schools and colleges.

This initiative is part of the Digital Pakistan Program, aimed at promoting the use of technology in the education system.

Reports said the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has requested the data of exceptional students from all educational boards once again.

Previously, on January 19, the educational boards were asked to provide this data, but due to incomplete information, the IBCC issued a follow-up letter.

The government has instructed the acceleration of the Digital Pakistan Initiative, and the IBCC has directed all educational boards to comply with the new directive immediately.

Education experts believe that the distribution of Chromebooks and tablets will provide students with modern educational tools, promoting digital learning and improving the overall educational system.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Punjab Laptop Program 2026 has launched Phase-II, with its portal now open for applications from students at both public and private universities across the province.

In a notable first, students from private universities are now eligible to apply for this laptop scheme, making the initiative more inclusive.

This technology-driven program aims to empower Punjab’s youth by providing them with the necessary digital tools to enhance their educational opportunities.