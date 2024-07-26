Punjab government removes job quota for families of deceased civil servants

The Punjab Government has made a major alteration to the Civil Servant Rules, resulting in the elimination of Rule 17A from the Civil Servant Rules of 1974.

Rule 17A previously allowed the children or spouse of a civil servant who died while in service to secure government jobs under a specific service quota. This provision was intended to offer employment opportunities and support to the families of deceased civil servants.

With the recent amendment, this rule has been abolished, meaning that family members of deceased civil servants will no longer be entitled to job placements under this quota. The removal of Rule 17A represents a significant policy shift, impacting many families who had depended on this provision for job security and financial stability after the loss of a loved one employed in government service.

The amendment reflects broader changes in employment policies within the Punjab government, signaling a new approach to civil servant benefits and employment practices.