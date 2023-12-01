CM Naqvi orders police to launch operation in katcha area

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered police to take action against the gangsters operating in the katcha area.
This operation marks the second major initiative targeting gangs in the Katcha area within this year. In the prior operation conducted in April/May, which involved substantial funding, 11,000 personnel participated.
Naqvi arrived at the Shaikh Zayed Airport on Thursday, where the Bahawalpur regional police officer briefed him about the Machka clash that resulted in the martyrdom of three policemen, as well as the deaths of four dacoits, three farm workers, and a woman.
He announced the immediate launch of a comprehensive operation to entirely eradicate the criminals.
“There should be an indiscriminate action against those aiding the dacoits,” stated the CM.
He emphasized the urgent harvesting of crops in the Katcha area to prevent bandits from taking cover.
Subsequently, the CM visited the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, where he commended the courage of injured policemen.
Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar and several caretaker provincial ministers were also in attendance.
Police sources revealed that policeman Muhammad Hussain Mohana was martyred in an encounter with dacoits on Wednesday night, and the dacoits took his body with them. On Thursday, the dacoits returned the body to the police in exchange for the body of one of their fellow criminals.
At the RYK Police Lines, Naqvi participated in the funeral prayers of constable Ghulam Hussain, extending heartfelt sympathies to the deceased’s grieving father.
The CM also pledged to meet the families of the martyred constables Qasim and Shaheed Irshad.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
