CM Naqvi orders police to launch operation in katcha area

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered police to take action against the gangsters operating in the katcha area.

This operation marks the second major initiative targeting gangs in the Katcha area within this year. In the prior operation conducted in April/May, which involved substantial funding, 11,000 personnel participated.

Naqvi arrived at the Shaikh Zayed Airport on Thursday, where the Bahawalpur regional police officer briefed him about the Machka clash that resulted in the martyrdom of three policemen, as well as the deaths of four dacoits, three farm workers, and a woman.

He announced the immediate launch of a comprehensive operation to entirely eradicate the criminals.

“There should be an indiscriminate action against those aiding the dacoits,” stated the CM.

He emphasized the urgent harvesting of crops in the Katcha area to prevent bandits from taking cover.

Subsequently, the CM visited the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, where he commended the courage of injured policemen.

Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar and several caretaker provincial ministers were also in attendance.

Police sources revealed that policeman Muhammad Hussain Mohana was martyred in an encounter with dacoits on Wednesday night, and the dacoits took his body with them. On Thursday, the dacoits returned the body to the police in exchange for the body of one of their fellow criminals.

At the RYK Police Lines, Naqvi participated in the funeral prayers of constable Ghulam Hussain, extending heartfelt sympathies to the deceased’s grieving father.

The CM also pledged to meet the families of the martyred constables Qasim and Shaheed Irshad.