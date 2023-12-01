Over 7,000 youth join e-Rozgaar Training Programme

More than 7,000 youth from across the Punjab have joined the new batch of e-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

According to a spokesman for the PITB, the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile have registered for training in Digital Marketing, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, e-Commerce, Graphic Designing and Freelancing.

As many as 45 e-Rozgaar centres are operational across Punjab.

More than 56,000 students have earned more than Rs8 billion through the Internet after the completion of their training.