e-Rozgar Training Program 2023 | Eligibility, Courses & Process to Apply

Web Desk 02:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
Freelancing has gained significant popularity in recent years, as individuals are raking in good money, and now the Pakistani government has decided to empower youth with in-demand digital skills.

Through the e-Rozgaar program, the Punjab Information Technology Board has opened admissions for freelancing programs as thousands of students have completed training in recent times.

The three-month training program covers IT Technical courses, digital marketing, and courses for creative designing.

How to apply for e-Rozgar Training Program 2023

  • To get admission in the e-rozgar Training Program, please visit www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk
  • Deposit online attested documents
  • Select duration of the course and submit application

e-Rozgar Training Program Courses

  • Content Marketing & Advertising
  • Digital & Social Media Marketing
  • E-Commerce
  • Technical
  • Mobile App Development
  • Creative Design
  • UI/UX Design

Who is eligible for PITB e-Rozgar Training program

  • Candidate must have require basic computer knowledge
  • Candidate must hold domicile of the Punjab province,
  • Candidate must have valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)
  • Candidate must have 16 years of education
  • Candidate must be below 35 years old

PITB e-Rozgar Training program IT courses

Web Development Basics, HTML & CSS, MYSQL, SQL QUERIES, PHP & MYSQL (dynamic websites), WordPress Basics, Building Websites Using WordPress, Custom Content Type In WordPress, WordPress Theme Development, Introduction To WordPress Plugin Development, Content Marketing & Advertising

PITB e-Rozgar Training program designing courses

  • ·       Adobe Photoshop
  • ·       Logo Design
  • ·       Corporate Identity Kit
  • ·       Adobe Illustrator
  • ·       Adobe Indesign

