Freelancing has gained significant popularity in recent years, as individuals are raking in good money, and now the Pakistani government has decided to empower youth with in-demand digital skills.

Through the e-Rozgaar program, the Punjab Information Technology Board has opened admissions for freelancing programs as thousands of students have completed training in recent times.

The three-month training program covers IT Technical courses, digital marketing, and courses for creative designing.

How to apply for e-Rozgar Training Program 2023

To get admission in the e-rozgar Training Program, please visit www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk

Deposit online attested documents

Select duration of the course and submit application

e-Rozgar Training Program Courses

Content Marketing & Advertising

Digital & Social Media Marketing

E-Commerce

Technical

Mobile App Development

Creative Design

UI/UX Design

Who is eligible for PITB e-Rozgar Training program

Candidate must have require basic computer knowledge

Candidate must hold domicile of the Punjab province,

Candidate must have valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)

Candidate must have 16 years of education

Candidate must be below 35 years old

PITB e-Rozgar Training program IT courses

Web Development Basics, HTML & CSS, MYSQL, SQL QUERIES, PHP & MYSQL (dynamic websites), WordPress Basics, Building Websites Using WordPress, Custom Content Type In WordPress, WordPress Theme Development, Introduction To WordPress Plugin Development, Content Marketing & Advertising

PITB e-Rozgar Training program designing courses