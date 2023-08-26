Search

Pakistan

‘A step in right direction’ – Pakistan hails Denmark’s proposed legislation against desecration of Holy Quran

02:46 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
‘A step in right direction’ – Pakistan hails Denmark’s proposed legislation against desecration of Holy Quran
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the reported decision by the Denmark government to propose a bill, which would ban the burning of the Holy Quran and other divine books.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, “This, we believe, is a step in the right direction”. Pakistan has always maintained that desecration and burning of holy scriptures constitute a serious act of religious hatred, which must not be permitted under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest.

As stipulated by international human rights law and called for by the UN Human Rights Council, such provocative acts must be prevented and prohibited through legal means.

“The recurrent incidents of the Holy Quran’s desecration during the last few months have hurt the sentiments of over 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide. Such abhorrent acts intend to create friction among communities and harm inter-faith harmony and mutual respect,” read the FO statement.

It is the responsibility of national governments to take all measures necessary to prevent these acts of religious hatred, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

“We hope the step taken by Denmark today would culminate in effective legislation to curb the desecration of the Holy Quran and other divine books. We also hope that other countries will emulate and undertake similar steps to outlaw such hateful acts,” the FO said.

In his interaction with the Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, while appreciating the Danish Government’s proposed legislation, expressed the hope that the bill, when passed, would create interfaith harmony and bring an end to an environment of hatred amongst people of different religious faiths.

Another incident of Quran desecration in Sweden outrages Muslims

Pakistan

First international road transport trade route between Pakistan-China launched

03:46 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Pakistan approves deployment of Army, Rangers troops for Asia Cup security

01:05 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Pakistanis make public announcement in mosques against paying electricity bills amid mass ...

12:42 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

UK ambassador Jane Marriot commends Pakistan Army’s contributions in war against terror

11:42 AM | 26 Aug, 2023

Weekly inflation rises by 25.3 percent in Pakistan

11:07 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

09:14 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

IESCO announces installment plans amid electricity bills protests

04:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 26 August 2023

09:02 AM | 26 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 26, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 314.2 317.45
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 85 86.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.5 84.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.98 804.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68
Danish Krone DKK 43.67 44.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.15 787.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 26, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,903.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (26 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Karachi PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Islamabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Peshawar PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Quetta PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Sialkot PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Attock PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Gujranwala PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Jehlum PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Multan PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Bahawalpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Gujrat PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Nawabshah PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Chakwal PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Hyderabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Nowshehra PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Sargodha PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Faisalabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735
Mirpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,735

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: