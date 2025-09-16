US envoy visits Kasur flood relief camp, reaffirms support for Pakistan’s recovery

LAHORE – US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker visited a flood relief camp in Kasur, met with flood victims, carried and comforted children, and reaffirmed America’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s recovery from the floods.

In her meeting with Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, Baker discussed the ongoing emergency efforts in Punjab and highlighted the provision of life-saving relief supplies by the United States during the disaster.

During her visit to one of the most affected districts near the River Sutlej, Baker met with displaced families and relief workers at camps. She praised the resilience of the victims and commended the tireless efforts of the relief workers.

She said, “I commend the highly coordinated efforts of the district administration, which ensured that not a single life was lost in this area.”

Natalie Baker also met in Lahore with members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) as well as young professionals from diverse fields including business, government, IT, education, arts, and culture.

She emphasized America’s commitment to trade and economic development, stating that the US aims to bring the best of American technology, innovation, and business to create job opportunities and promote prosperity for the people of both the US and Pakistan.