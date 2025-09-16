Sc Withdraws Order Granting Lifetime Security To Widows Of Retired Judges

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has withdrawn its order to provide lifetime security to widows of retired judges.

In a clarification, the Supreme Court stated that under Presidential Order No. 7 of 2018, retired judges are entitled to lifetime security.

However, Order No. 7 does not extend this facility to the widows of retired judges. Therefore, the order regarding lifetime security for widows of retired judges has been withdrawn.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, the Registrar of the Supreme Court, with the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, had formally written to the Ministry of Interior regarding the security of retired judges.

The Registrar’s letter to the Ministry of Interior stated that in view of the prevailing security situation in the country, each retired judge should be provided security comprising three police personnel.

The letter also mentioned that widows of deceased judges should be provided with security of three police personnel to ensure their safety.