Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi – 17 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan climbed to all time highe in line with the gaining trend witnessed in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs391,000 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs335,291 at the opening of the third business day of the week.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price (per tola) Karachi Rs391,000 Lahore Rs391,000 Islamabad Rs391,000 Peshawar Rs391,000 Quetta Rs391,000 Sialkot Rs391,000 Hyderabad Rs391,000 Faisalabad Rs391,000

Meanwhile, silver was priced at Rs4,443 per tola and Rs3,809 per 10 grams.

In the global market, gold traded at $3,692 per ounce, reflecting no major change in value.

Gold, a time-tested safe-haven asset, often attracts investors during periods of financial or geopolitical uncertainty. Its prices are closely linked to factors such as interest rate movements, currency fluctuations, and international economic trends.