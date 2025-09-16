Latest

Pakistan

Imran Khan declines to reveal who operates his X account during FIA probe in Adiala Jail

By Web Desk
9:56 pm | Sep 16, 2025
Imran Khan Declines To Reveal Who Operates His X Account During Fia Probe In Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – An FIA team reached Adiala Jail to find out who is operating PTI founder Imran Khan’s X (Twitter) account?.

According to reports, the FIA Cyber Crimes Wing has launched an investigation into the posting of anti-state content from Imran Khan’s account.

A three-member FIA Cyber Crimes team visited Adiala Jail and questioned Imran Khan in this regard. The team was led by Ayaz Khan.

Reports said the team asked: Who operates your X account? From where is it used? To whom have you given access? Are you aware that the posts from your account are anti-state?

According to report, Imran Khan replied, “I will not disclose who operates my X account.”

Sources further said that the PTI founder demanded a written questionnaire from the FIA team and insisted on responding only in the presence of his lawyers.

The Cyber Crimes team remained at Adiala Jail for more than an hour.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now