Imran Khan declines to reveal who operates his X account during FIA probe in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – An FIA team reached Adiala Jail to find out who is operating PTI founder Imran Khan’s X (Twitter) account?.

According to reports, the FIA Cyber Crimes Wing has launched an investigation into the posting of anti-state content from Imran Khan’s account.

A three-member FIA Cyber Crimes team visited Adiala Jail and questioned Imran Khan in this regard. The team was led by Ayaz Khan.

Reports said the team asked: Who operates your X account? From where is it used? To whom have you given access? Are you aware that the posts from your account are anti-state?

According to report, Imran Khan replied, “I will not disclose who operates my X account.”

Sources further said that the PTI founder demanded a written questionnaire from the FIA team and insisted on responding only in the presence of his lawyers.

The Cyber Crimes team remained at Adiala Jail for more than an hour.