Monal Islamabad announces closure on Sept. 11 in light of Supreme Court directives

ISLAMABAD – Monal, the famous eatery nestled in the heart of Margalla Hills, Islamabad, announced its closure on September after Supreme Court ruling.
The country's top court ordered closure of all restaurants in Margalla Hills National Park, including Monal Restaurant. The court earlier granted a 3-month period for the restaurants to relocate and directed the Capital Development Authority to take action if they do not comply.
This judgment directed that all dining establishments within Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park must shut down.
The restaurant said it will close its doors on September 11, 2024, with the directives from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. It also extended gratitude to customers for recognition and fondness.
Monal agreed to relocate within this period, as have other restaurants in the park. Top judge highlighted that commercial activities are prohibited within the park and instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to prioritize new locations outside the park for these businesses.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.