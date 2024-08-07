Search

Monal Islamabad announces closure on Sept. 11 in light of Supreme Court directives

11:36 AM | 7 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Monal, the famous eatery nestled in the heart of Margalla Hills, Islamabad, announced its closure on September after Supreme Court ruling.

The country's top court ordered closure of all restaurants in Margalla Hills National Park, including Monal Restaurant. The court earlier granted a 3-month period for the restaurants to relocate and directed the Capital Development Authority to take action if they do not comply. 

This judgment directed that all dining establishments within Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park must shut down.

The restaurant said it will close its doors on September 11, 2024, with the directives from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. It also extended gratitude to customers for recognition and fondness.

Monal agreed to relocate within this period, as have other restaurants in the park. Top judge highlighted that commercial activities are prohibited within the park and instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to prioritize new locations outside the park for these businesses.

