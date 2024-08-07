Indian media ridiculed for blaming Pakistan, China for Sheikh Hasina's ouster

NEW DELHI – Bangladesh saw former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster as she fled amid unrest.
After the ouster of his autocratic government, Indian defense analysts linked the recent development with the meddling of foreign powers.
Maj Gen retd. Gagan Deep Bakshi accused US, China, and Pakistan of orchestrating Hasina's ouster. Sharing his ridiculous plans in a video, Bakshi claimed that Hasina had previously mentioned threats from both Washington and Beijing.
He alleged that the US sought control over Bangladesh’s islands, China aimed to station its submarines in Bangladeshi waters, and China used Pakistan’s ISI agents Islami to achieve these goals.
Bakshi also criticised Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate joining Bangladesh’s interim government as chief adviser, branding him as a US ally.
Indian firebrand televangelist Arnab Goswami asserting US deep state played a role in Hasina's removal. He further accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking a similar regime change in India, suggesting that Gandhi's calls for US intervention to safeguard Indian democracy reflected the kind of foreign influence seen in Bangladesh.
International media termed Hasina’s ouster a major blow for India, as New Delhi was accused of interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
