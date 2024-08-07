Indian media ridiculed for blaming Pakistan, China for Sheikh Hasina's ouster

NEW DELHI – Bangladesh saw former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster as she fled amid unrest.

After the ouster of his autocratic government, Indian defense analysts linked the recent development with the meddling of foreign powers.

Maj Gen retd. Gagan Deep Bakshi accused US, China, and Pakistan of orchestrating Hasina's ouster. Sharing his ridiculous plans in a video, Bakshi claimed that Hasina had previously mentioned threats from both Washington and Beijing.

He alleged that the US sought control over Bangladesh’s islands, China aimed to station its submarines in Bangladeshi waters, and China used Pakistan’s ISI agents Islami to achieve these goals.

Bakshi also criticised Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate joining Bangladesh’s interim government as chief adviser, branding him as a US ally.

Indian firebrand televangelist Arnab Goswami asserting US deep state played a role in Hasina's removal. He further accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking a similar regime change in India, suggesting that Gandhi's calls for US intervention to safeguard Indian democracy reflected the kind of foreign influence seen in Bangladesh.

International media termed Hasina’s ouster a major blow for India, as New Delhi was accused of interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.