Mohammad Rizwan’s praying on US street divides internet                  

Pakistani star batter Mohammad Rizwan is known for his religious inclination, this time he is in limelight after being spotted praying in public during his visit to the United States.

The flamboyant hitter, who travelled to US for an executive education program at Harvard Business School with Babar Azam, offered prayers on the street.

As several social media users showered praise on the 31-year-old for not missing Salah during the foreign stay, others raised questions about his act of performing prayers in street of western nation.

Reham Khan, former journalist and wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan, was also among social media users who responded to the clips former BBC weather girl mentioned multi-faith rooms that are available in various public spaces in the US.

https://twitter.com/RehamKhan1/status/1666042176097120256

She urged Rizwan to use some facilities instead of praying on the streets, saying she nor her family, residing in the States need to pray in public spaces.

Here's how other people reacted:

https://twitter.com/nigarbaloch5/status/1665686998772772864

https://twitter.com/obaidyousafzai/status/1666169097107783680

https://twitter.com/SamaraAfzal/status/1666105815680315394

https://twitter.com/_FaridKhan/status/1666128457791680513

https://twitter.com/desivalues/status/1666073432113532928