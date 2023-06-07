PTI chief booked for submitting ‘false receipt’ of Toshakhana watch

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police on Wednesday filed a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for providing ‘false receipt’ of a Toshakhana watch.

The complaint was lodged by a citizen named Nassemul Haq, and the case was registered at the Kohsar police station. The PTI chairman stands accused of engaging in fraudulent activity by allegedly producing a counterfeit receipt for a valuable watch from the Toshakhana.

The complaint further implicates individuals closely associated with the PTI Chairman, namely his wife, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, and Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari. They have both been named as co-defendants in the case, suggesting their alleged involvement in the preparation and utilization of fake receipts during the sale of the gifted watch.

According to the complainant’s statement, his shop’s fabricated invoice was unlawfully employed in the transaction of the watch. This revelation has shed light on a potential conspiracy involving the PTI chairman and his associates, implicating them in fraudulent activities related to the sale of the Toshakhana watch.

Al-Qadir Trust case

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi today (Wednesday) in the 190 million pounds case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has been summoned to appear before the combined investigation team. The country’s top anti-graft watchdog issued another notice to Imran Khan and his wife declaring their response unsatisfactory.