Search

Pakistan

USAID grants Pakistan $16.4 million for Sindh’s flood affectees

Web Desk 03:26 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
USAID grants Pakistan $16.4 million for Sindh’s flood affectees

ISLAMABAD – US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, today announced $16.4 million in additional development and humanitarian assistance to support the resilience of communities that experienced 2022’s historically severe floods.

A USAID statement says Coleman, who arrived in the country yesterday, will visit flood-affected areas in Sindh, where she will meet with impacted communities. In Islamabad, she will meet with Pakistani officials to discuss flood recovery pathways, infectious diseases, global health security, malnutrition, and the nexus of climate change and health as the lead of the US delegation at the U.S.-Pakistan Health Dialogue.

In her visit, she aims to underscore the United States’ commitment to its more than 75 year partnership with Pakistan, and to highlight US efforts to support Pakistan’s flood relief and recovery efforts.

https://twitter.com/ColemanUSAID/status/1666334021398274048

An estimated 33 million people were impacted by last year’s floods that also had a devastating impact on infrastructure, crops, livelihoods, and livestock throughout the country.

This new funding will reach over 20 million flood-affected individuals to assist in their recovery, risk reduction, and resilience. The assistance will address worsening food insecurity and malnutrition and help curb the spread of disease. In addition, this funding will support humanitarian partners to provide nutritious food to mothers and their children, help families rebuild local infrastructure to protect them from future disasters, and increase protection services to prevent gender-based violence and support survivors.

Reuters reports citing the government that the USAID has granted Pakistan $445.6 million over a five-year period through a development objectives assistance agreement.

Following severe monsoon rains and resultant floods in Pakistan during mid-2022, USAID deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to lead the US humanitarian response and rapidly provide aid to affected communities. This included working with partners to quickly scale-up vital humanitarian assistance, including through partnering with the US Department of Defense to successfully complete an air bridge that delivered nearly 630 metric tons of life-saving relief commodities to Pakistan.

The United States is one of the largest donors to Pakistan, providing more than $200 million in humanitarian and development assistance since 2022’s catastrophic floods. The United States continues to stand with the people of Pakistan as they recover from the impacts of the historic floods.

Last month, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $213 million in financing for Balochistan aimed at improving livelihoods and essential services and enhancing risk protection in communities affected by the 2022 floods.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House case

10:42 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190 million case

09:44 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

World Bank lowers Pakistan FY23-24 growth forecast to 2pc

09:21 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Pakistan decides to shut all markets by 8pm

07:37 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Arabian Sea potential cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ may hit Karachi, other coastal areas in Pakistan

02:49 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

US wants to see stable Pakistan

10:31 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USAID grants Pakistan $16.4 million for Sindh’s flood affectees

03:26 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 302.9 306.15
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 7, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: