Hareem Shah threatens to expose Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan with ‘call girl’ videos

ISLAMABAD – Controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to remain in bad light and this time she goes after Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, who recently jumped ships and bid farewell to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.
Shah, after threatening Rana Sanaullah and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, chooses the former provincial lawmaker as her next target. In a tweet, she called Chohan a turncoat, saying she will expose his reality before his family and the world.
Recalling previous events, Shah alleged Chohan of getting services of famous sex workers, saying the former minister used to spend public money on such lewd acts.
In the clip, the TikToker said she always covered up for Chohan back in the day, but gone are those days and she will expose the latter if he ever named her directly or indirectly. Before ending the clip, the social media sensation said she still has all clips in her cell phone, cautioning former PTI leader not to mess with her.
Last month, Shah shared a swimming pool video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt as she continued to target political figures. The controversy queen has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements, recently threatening to release objectionable videos allegedly of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
