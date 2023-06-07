Search

Hareem Shah threatens to expose Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan with ‘call girl’ videos

Web Desk 02:56 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to remain in bad light and this time she goes after Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, who recently jumped ships and bid farewell to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Shah, after threatening Rana Sanaullah and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, chooses the former provincial lawmaker as her next target. In a tweet, she called Chohan a turncoat, saying she will expose his reality before his family and the world.

Recalling previous events, Shah alleged Chohan of getting services of famous sex workers, saying the former minister used to spend public money on such lewd acts.

In the clip, the TikToker said she always covered up for Chohan back in the day, but gone are those days and she will expose the latter if he ever named her directly or indirectly. Before ending the clip, the social media sensation said she still has all clips in her cell phone, cautioning former PTI leader not to mess with her.

https://twitter.com/_Hareem_Shah/status/1666357780452724738

Last month, Shah shared a swimming pool video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt as she continued to target political figures. The controversy queen has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements, recently threatening to release objectionable videos allegedly of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

