Hareem Shah storms the internet with new dance video
Share
TikTok star and controversy queen Hareem Shah continues with her streak of sensational and controversial videos and she has shared her new dance video.
With Shah's latest update, netizens and keyboard warriors were left speculating about the social media sensation's peculiar videos.
From shopping sprees videos to PDA videos with her husband Bilal, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked. This time around, Hareem has left the netizens intrigued as her latest video shows her dancing in a hotel.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this year, Hareem made headlines by flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video. She also claimed to have smuggled the cash from Pakistan. Soon after, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action, Hareem retracted her statement and maintained that the money came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.
Later, Shah was directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.
TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new dance video in ... 07:24 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Controversial Pakistani TikTok star and actress Hareem Shah‘s recent bridal shoot has gone viral on social ...
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 202208:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 13, 202208:00 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 202208:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Imran Khan finally gets back on his feet after recovering from bullet ...07:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Fakhar Zaman picked by Lahore Qalandars as PSL 8 players draft ...06:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- Ayesha Omar gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing06:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022