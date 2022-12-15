Hareem Shah storms the internet with new dance video
07:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Hareem Shah storms the internet with new dance video
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
TikTok star and controversy queen Hareem Shah continues with her streak of sensational and controversial videos and she has shared her new dance video.

With Shah's latest update, netizens and keyboard warriors were left speculating about the social media sensation's peculiar videos.

From shopping sprees videos to PDA videos with her husband Bilal, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked. This time around, Hareem has left the netizens intrigued as her latest video shows her dancing in a hotel.

Earlier this year, Hareem made headlines by flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video. She also claimed to have smuggled the cash from Pakistan. Soon after, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action, Hareem retracted her statement and maintained that the money came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.

Later, Shah was directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new dance video in ... 07:24 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

Controversial Pakistani TikTok star and actress Hareem Shah‘s recent bridal shoot has gone viral on social ...

