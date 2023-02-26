Quratulain Balouch criticises Ishaq Dar for his tweet

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar triggers trolls anytime he tweets about the country's economic recession in hyperbole under the opposition's rule, but ironically, the 72-year-old politician's own administration is a laughing stock itself. From the dollar price hike to increased prices of petrol and other items, Dar's management has been utterly unsatisfactory which puts the country's finances in jeopardy and often leads to Pakistan taking loans on huge interests.
Lo and behold, the recent inflation, which has been the worst in the history of Pakistan, prompted Dar to take $700 million in funds from China.
Although it is quite normal for states to be receiving and giving funds and Pakistan's history is full of such transactions, Dar's recent tweet caused discomfort with the already troubled public. From the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader stating that he had full faith that the country would progress because it was created in the name of Islam to him thanking the Almighty for yet another loan, the politician irked millions of people including Pakistani musician Quratulain Balouch.
The Wo Humsafar Tha famed singer was quite puzzled as to why would Dar express gratitude for receiving $700 million in funds. Balouch responded to Dar's original tweet and criticized him.
"Alhamdulliah?!?! What on earth are you thanking God for? Being a beggar state?!" Balouch asked the Finance minister.
Alhamdulliah?!?!
What on earth are you thanking God for? Being a beggar state?! https://t.co/Dazfk45E7R— Quratulain Balouch (@Quratulainb) February 24, 2023
Dar tweeted, "AlhamdoLilah! Asian Development Bank’s Board has approved today BRACE facility of US Dollars 1.5 Billion for Pakistan."
AlhamdoLilah!
Asian Development Bank’s Board has approved today BRACE facility of US Dollars 1.5 Billion for Pakistan.
Agreement signing and release of funds in the week beginning Monday 24th Oct 2022.— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) October 21, 2022
The Thagyan singer isn't the only artist to come forward, actor Ahmed Ali Butt also lambasted Dar in a now-expired Instagram story that stated, "Karza laynay per nahi DAR saab... Karza utaarnay per Allah ka shuker kertay hain [You don't thank Allah when you take a loan, Dar Saab, you thank Him when you pay off debts]"
On the work front, Balouch's recent songs include Thagyan, Mundiya, Morey Saiyaan, Kaari Kaari and others.
