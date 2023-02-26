Search

LifestyleViral

Quratulain Balouch criticises Ishaq Dar for his tweet

Noor Fatima 09:45 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
Quratulain Balouch criticises Ishaq Dar for his tweet

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar triggers trolls anytime he tweets about the country's economic recession in hyperbole under the opposition's rule, but ironically, the 72-year-old politician's own administration is a laughing stock itself. From the dollar price hike to increased prices of petrol and other items, Dar's management has been utterly unsatisfactory which puts the country's finances in jeopardy and often leads to Pakistan taking loans on huge interests.

Lo and behold, the recent inflation, which has been the worst in the history of Pakistan, prompted Dar to take $700 million in funds from China.

Although it is quite normal for states to be receiving and giving funds and Pakistan's history is full of such transactions, Dar's recent tweet caused discomfort with the already troubled public. From the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader stating that he had full faith that the country would progress because it was created in the name of Islam to him thanking the Almighty for yet another loan, the politician irked millions of people including Pakistani musician Quratulain Balouch.

The Wo Humsafar Tha famed singer was quite puzzled as to why would Dar express gratitude for receiving $700 million in funds. Balouch responded to Dar's original tweet and criticized him.

"Alhamdulliah?!?! What on earth are you thanking God for? Being a beggar state?!" Balouch asked the Finance minister.

Dar tweeted, "AlhamdoLilah! Asian Development Bank’s Board has approved today BRACE facility of US Dollars 1.5 Billion for Pakistan." 

The Thagyan singer isn't the only artist to come forward, actor Ahmed Ali Butt also lambasted Dar in a now-expired Instagram story that stated, "Karza laynay per nahi DAR saab... Karza utaarnay per Allah ka shuker kertay hain [You don't thank Allah when you take a loan, Dar Saab, you thank Him when you pay off debts]"  

On the work front, Balouch's recent songs include Thagyan, Mundiya, Morey Saiyaan, Kaari Kaari and others. 

Quratulain Balouch takes a dig at misogyny

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Javed Akhtar clarifies his 'anti-Pakistan' remarks

06:40 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Faysal Quraishi calls out Javed Akhtar for his comments at Faiz Festival

02:51 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to cheating allegations by his wife

05:15 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Humayun Saeed discusses his intimate scene in Netflix series 'The Crown'

08:21 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Feroze Khan shares his defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

09:38 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Dharmendra to essay 'Sheikh Salim Chishti' in his new film

01:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ushna Shah dances her heart out with groom Hamza Amin on wedding day

11:56 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26th February 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on  February 26, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: