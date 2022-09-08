Quratulain Balouch takes a dig at misogyny
Share
Revered Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is a star for her charisma, charm, and soulful voice that gives goosebumps.
Balouch, who has numerous hit songs and drama serial OSTs under her belt, is a strong-headed woman who isn't shy to speak what's on her mind.
The Wo Humsafar Tha singer recently took to Twitter to express her concerns over the ignorance and deep-rooted misogyny in the South Asian society.
Balouch used her social media platform to vent to her fans and followers and raised awareness regarding men staring at women.
The Thagyan singer stated, "It’s interesting. Watching men walking towards a mosque to pray but almost majority of them couldn’t evert theirs eyes from staring at me."
It’s interesting. Watching men walking towards a mosque to pray but almost majority of them couldn’t evert theirs eyes from staring at me.— Quratulain Balouch (@Quratulainb) September 6, 2022
Balouch gained recognition with Wo Humsafar Tha and went on to sing for Bollywood movie Pink for which she received a Filmfare Award. Balouch's latest song Thagyan for Coke Studio season 14 received critical acclaim.
Quratulain Balouch doesn't like being called QB ... 11:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2018
In a recent interview with Dawn, Quratulain Balouch shared that she doesn't like being called by these initials because ...
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG ...02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears ...12:49 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate ...12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Mathew Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup 202211:43 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture ...11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms ...09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022