Quratulain Balouch takes a dig at misogyny

Noor Fatima
05:24 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Quratulain Balouch takes a dig at misogyny
Source: Quraulain Balouch (Instagram)
Revered Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is a star for her charisma, charm, and soulful voice that gives goosebumps.

Balouch, who has numerous hit songs and drama serial OSTs under her belt, is a strong-headed woman who isn't shy to speak what's on her mind.

The Wo Humsafar Tha singer recently took to Twitter to express her concerns over the ignorance and deep-rooted misogyny in the South Asian society.

Balouch used her social media platform to vent to her fans and followers and raised awareness regarding men staring at women.  

The Thagyan singer stated, "It’s interesting. Watching men walking towards a mosque to pray but almost majority of them couldn’t evert theirs eyes from staring at me."

Balouch gained recognition with Wo Humsafar Tha and went on to sing for Bollywood movie Pink for which she received a Filmfare Award. Balouch's latest song Thagyan for Coke Studio season 14 received critical acclaim.

