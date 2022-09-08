UN chief due in Pakistan on ‘solidarity’ visit tomorrow
Web Desk
05:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Source: @antonioguterres (Instagram)/@uaeembassyisb (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Pakistan on Friday to express solidarity as the country faces climate-induced natural disaster.

In a curtain raiser statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr. Guterres will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by climate change.

He will travel to areas most impacted by the worst flooding in recent memory and will interact with displaced families and first responders in the field.

Furthermore, the 73-year-old will oversee the UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the government’s rescue and relief efforts for millions of affected people.

Foreign Office said his visit will further raise global awareness about the massive scale of this calamity and the resulting loss of life and widespread devastation.

During his visit, he will also spotlight the importance of sustained international support for flood-ravaged country through the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, and for building resilience against future climate shocks.

Earlier, the UN chief actively supported the $160 million UN flash appeal to fund Pakistan’s Flood Response Plan and gave a powerful video message at its launch event held simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva on 30 August 2022.

Pakistan's permanent UN representative Munir Akram also hailed the announcement of UN Chief's visit to Pakistan.

