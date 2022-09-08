Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt barred from entering temple over decades old comments

With the ongoing boycott culture picking pace in in Bollywood, the latest victims to fall prey to the trend are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The reason may sound petty to many people but the concerned authorities were sure of the reason to keep Bhatt and Kapoor at the door, quite literally. Both the actors accompanied by the director had planned to pray for their upcoming film Brahmastra: Part 1.

Hindustan Times reported that the Bollywood couple was stopped from entering a temple due to a statement made by Kapoor. However, Ayan Mukerji went into the temple alone.

According to media outlets, the couple and Mukerji left Mumbai together to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Mukerji wrote, "Feel very happy and energized to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today. Got the most beautiful darshan. Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmāstra, and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our Release."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

"The trio was welcomed by political activists in Ujjain, who did not let the actors attend the aarti (prayer) in the temple. Only Ayan could make it inside the temple and could be seen taking blessings as the protestors reportedly started fighting with police personnel to prevent Alia and Ranbir’s entry inside the temple," as stated by media reports.

The reason for the barring of Kapoor and Bhatt was later found to be the statement made by the Barfi actor in 2011. Kapoor, while promoting his film Rockstar, had said he loved eating beef.

“My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," he had said.

The old video resurfaced ahead of the release of Brahmastra.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the film industry to speak up against the politics of Bajrang Dal members who prevented a Bollywood couple from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate,fear& silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs depend on it. Speak up. https://t.co/tLpybJ7JjF — Priyanka Chaturvedi???????? (@priyankac19) September 7, 2022