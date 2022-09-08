Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship

Pakistanis are breaking record after record all around the world in every field. While the public is celebrating the historic win in Asia Cup, another Pakistani made the nation proud by proving his mettle in car racing.

Enaam Ahmed, who is a professional race car driver, bagged the third place after winning the team championship at the Indy Pro 2000.

Ahmed won third place in his race last weekend that concluded the championship’s final round. Ahmed’s first full season of racing in the United States came to a successful conclusion in Portland, Oregon. The opening race in Portland on Friday witnessed Ahmed finishing third, which marked his fifth podium finish of the season.

Ahmed took to Instagram to share his achievement with fans. He wrote, "The Awards Banquet last night! 3rd in the Drivers Championship trophy and I got the best overtake of the year award!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enaam Ahmed (@enaamofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enaam Ahmed (@enaamofficial)

In the post-race interview, Ahmed said “It was a good race for me. I started fifth and ended on the podium. It was a great way to end the year. To finish third in the championship I would like to really thank Juncos Hollinger Racing, they have been a fantastic part of my career. I am so lucky and grateful to drive for them. Ricardo has been fantastic all year and they are one of the best teams I have ever raced for.

For the record, the final weekend of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship began with two test sessions followed by practice on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course located at Portland International Raceway.