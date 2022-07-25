Sarah Khan shares swimming pool photo to sum up Karachi’s monsoon situation

Web Desk
05:10 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Sarah Khan shares swimming pool photo to sum up Karachi’s monsoon situation
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan is winning hearts with a new behind the scene picture from the sets of her upcoming drama Wabaal.

The aformentioned click has been making waves among her fans as the Sabaat star hialriously eyt perfectl summed up the Karachi monsoon season.

Taking to Instagram, the Raqs e Bismil actor shared a picture of herself drowning in water. Fans were amused over Sarah's witty caption that summed up the aftermath of rain in Karachi.

"Karachi kaa surat-e-haal kuch yun hai Is waqt! ???? PC @aminiqbalofficial ????1#WABAAL", captioned the Laapata star.

Moreover, Sarah will be sharing the sceen with Joh Bichar Gaye rising star Talha Chahour. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal. 

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. 

Latest video of Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana wins ... 08:07 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. This time around, their little ...

More From This Category
Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the ...
06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death ...
07:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Watch – Cricket superstar Shahid Afridi ...
06:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
'Kaala Doriya' – Sana Javed and Osman Khalid ...
06:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Abdul Wahab Malik's killer dance moves set stage ...
05:35 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic to release in November ...
04:20 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the set of upcoming Pak-Turk series
06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr