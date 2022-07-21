Latest video of Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana wins hearts
Web Desk
08:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan.

This time around, their little bundle of joy, baby Alyana Falak, is winning hearts with her adorable video.

The Sabaat star shared the cutest video of her bundle of joy who was spotted in a grumpy mode. Needless to say, the video is melting hearts online.

"Angry little monster ♥️????MASHALLAH", captioned the Laapata star. The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love for the beautiful baby girl. 

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. 

