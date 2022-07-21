Latest video of Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana wins hearts
Share
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan.
This time around, their little bundle of joy, baby Alyana Falak, is winning hearts with her adorable video.
The Sabaat star shared the cutest video of her bundle of joy who was spotted in a grumpy mode. Needless to say, the video is melting hearts online.
"Angry little monster ♥️????MASHALLAH", captioned the Laapata star. The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love for the beautiful baby girl.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.
On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.
Falak Shabir celebrates second anniversary with ... 04:47 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Falak Shabir had netizens gushing over with his anniversary surprise for his wife Sarah Khan on Instagram. The singer ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- US President Joe Biden catches 'mild' Covid-1910:32 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Army chief, Turkish envoy discuss defence, security ...10:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Sheheryar Munawar, Sajal Aly's bold photo shoot has a bold message09:44 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Shagufta Ejaz shares hilarious new video on current political ...09:22 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Bushra Iqbal responds to Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania's ...05:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice for Madhubala's ...06:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022