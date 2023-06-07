NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi today (Wednesday) in the 190 million pounds case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has been summoned to appear before the combined investigation team. The country’s top anti-graft watchdog issued another notice to Imran Khan and his wife declaring their response unsatisfactory.

The bureau earlier issued notices to Bushra Bibi as a witness. The former first lady has also been asked to share details of donations received, besides registration documents of Al-Qadir Trust and registration with the HEC.

Last month, the Pakistani government approved a summary to put the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged involvement in the illegal transfer of £190m in this case.

This case is related to the transfer of funds from the National Crime Agency (NCA) account in Britain. The NAB Rawalpindi has called upon Bushra Bibi to provide her statement as a witness due to her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust. The former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been summoned by the combined investigation team (CIT) of the NAB.

The case began when the British government discovered £140 million in an account owned by the son of a prominent Pakistani real estate tycoon and his wife in 2019. The National Crime Agency froze the funds, suspecting them to be proceeds of criminal activities. Surprisingly, neither the individuals nor their wife challenged the account freeze. Following legal procedures, the UK returned the laundered funds to the Pakistani government in 2019.