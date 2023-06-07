US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House case

LAHORE – Khadija Shah, the alleged mastermind of the attack on Jinnah House, remained behind bars as she surrendered amid the crackdown on people involved in vandalising Jinnah House during May 9 clashes.

In a recent development, the United States (US) has asked Islamabad to provide consular access to Khadija Shah, who is a dual national.

In a recent presser, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said the government has been following the case of a noted fashion designer and has asked relevant authorities for consular access to her.

Patel responded to a journalist who asked about the detained fashion designer. He said we have been following her case, saying the US always urges foreign governments to allow and follow consular notifications for procedures when American citizens are held, adding Ms Shah is a dual national, and so we continue to engage directly with the government.

US officials said they are expecting Pakistani authorities to respect all fair trial guarantees owed to those arrested for attacks on state installations.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court sent Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade. Police authorities claimed that Khadijah Shah is the main culprit behind the attack on Jinnah House.

Who is Khadijah Shah?

Khadijah Shah, a fashion designer by profession, is the granddaughter of late Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Asif Nawaz Janjua. She is the daughter of former Finance advisor Dr Salman Shah.

She is the Creative Director and founder of Elan, a leading luxury brand in Pakistan. Shah also owns a brand -- Zaha -- that focuses to provide unique, unparalleled, and affordable fashion to women.