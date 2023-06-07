Ahsan Khan, wife welcome baby girl

Lollywood hunk Ahsan Khan and his wife Fatima welcomed their fourth child, and this time, it's a baby girl.

Faisal Kapadia first shared the news on Instagram, extending his best to the family on the addition of little angel.

The singer dropped a picture of Chakkar star holding tot, however, the face of the newborn was covered with emoji. Kapadia said, “Welcoming my niece to the world and a big congrats to @khanahsanofficial and his lovely wife Fatima… May she have the kindness and morals you both have and a long happy and fulfilled life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faiskap)

As the post went viral, social media sites were poured with congratulations for Khan and his wife.

Ahsan has not shared any development with his fans online, however, unofficial reports suggest that the actor and his wife named daughter Umme Abeeha.

Pakistani star tied with Fatima Khan back in 2008. The duo has three children, a daughter, and two sons.