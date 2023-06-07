Search

Salwa Al-Omani: Meet Saudi woman who graduated at age of 70

Web Desk 12:06 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Salwa Al-Omani: Meet Saudi woman who graduated at age of 70

RIYADH – There is no age to get an education and in one prime incident, a 70-year-old woman has graduated with distinction, making news across the globe.

As most septuagenarians develop hobbies and interests in retirement age, some even start learning for fun but Salwa Al-Omani took the extra mile and she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University.

Al-Omani sets an example of 'education has no restriction of age', as she resumed her education after 5-decades, showing that nothing is impossible if you are resolute. She not only passed the exams to get her BA degree but makes an impact by standing first in her class and receiving an excellence award.

Salwa was honored at the 44th graduation ceremony which was attended by Saudi Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki.

Speaking with an international publication, she mentioned getting her long-awaited dream. The woman revealed that she left school at the age of 18 back in the 70s and later married. Her family later shifted to Kuwait, before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Due to misplacement of some documents, she started from intermediate second grade and later enrolled in University. Remarkably, the mother of five scored 82 on the General Aptitude Test and got over 80 percent in another entrance test.

81-year-old man fails Class 10 exams for FORTY-SIXTH time

