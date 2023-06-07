Pakistan Cricket Board clears the air amid reports of Asia Cup 2023 boycott

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has responded to reports suggesting that Team Green considering options to boycott the much anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

PCB rejected reports and remained positive that the upcoming tournament will continue as per the hybrid model proposed by Sethi's led team.

Pakistan stands firm in its position being the host of Asia Cup, and incumbent authorities are actively working to ensure the flourishing hosting.

PCB responded to rumors as Indian cricket board is engaged in a disinformation campaign. Recent reports carried by several Indian media outlets claimed that ACC members have rejected Pakistan’s hybrid model, claiming Pakistan can pull out from the Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistan board officials have dismissed these statements as baseless and divorced from reality. They firmly believe that Pakistan's efforts to justify its position will prevail over any conspiracies orchestrated by the BCCI and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Earlier this week, Indian news agency Press Trust of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan would not support the hybrid model put out by the PCB, the Asia Cup's hosts, leaving Pakistan with just two choices: participate in the competition at a neutral site, or quit.

The reports said PCB is now aware that Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are not supporting their hybrid model plan for the Asia Cup, absolutely mislead.

It should be mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied media report claiming that it had accepted the “hybrid model” proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding of the Asia Cup tournament.

However, the PCB has no interest in organising the tournament outside of Pakistan since doing so would undermine its attempts to bring back international cricket to the nation.

The hybrid approach, which sees four of the group stage matches played in Pakistan and the rest of the matches played at a neutral venue, is also unlikely to be approved by the BCCI.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and India have also said that holding the Asia Cup in two nations is neither logistically or financially possible.

"Pakistan has just two choices. Play the tournament in a neutral site, or pull out of asia cup, according to an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) source.

''If Pakistan is unable to participate, the event will still be known as the Asia Cup, but the broadcaster will renegotiate the terms of the agreement,'' they added.

When Asia Cup will start 2023?

Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be held between September 2-September 17, 2023, it is touted as preparatory event for teams ahead of ODI World Cup that will be held later this year.

Who will host Asia Cup 2023?

Pakistan will host this Tournament, likely to begin on September 1, 2023.

Is Pakistan out of Asia Cup 2023?

Despite Indian propaganda, Pakistan decided against skipping Aisa Cup and came up with hybrid model for the tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule

Asia Cup 2023 schedule has not been announced yet.

Asia Cup 2023 venue

Some matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, in the first phase of the tournament, while the rest of the event will take place at the Dubai Internation Stadium as per the Hybrid model presented by PCB.

How many countries play in Asia Cup?

Six teams are playing in Asia cup 2023. 3 Teams are in each group. Group 1 comprises Pakistan, India,and Asia Cup 2023 Qualifier Winner team while Group 2 includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.