BCCI denies reports of accepting PCB’s hybrid model for Asia Cup 

NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied media report claiming that it had accepted the “hybrid model” proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding of the Asia Cup tournament.
Indian media reports said the BCCI was not ready to play under the hybrid model that proposes holding of India matches out of Pakistan.
Earlier this year, PCB chief Najam Sethi had submitted hybrid proposals to retain ODI Asia Cup hosting rights as India refused to visit Pakistan amid heightened political tensions between the cricket giants.
Report said the India wanted to shift the all matches of the Asia Cup to a neutral venue, a demand which is not acceptable to the PCB. The BCCI has proposed Sri Lanka as neutral venue for the Asia Cup tournament.
The BCCI response comes as reports emerged that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has accepted the “hybrid model”. The fate of the Asia Cup is likely to be decided April May 28 when the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.
On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.
As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
