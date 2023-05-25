BCCI denies reports of accepting PCB’s hybrid model for Asia Cup 

NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied media report claiming that it had accepted the “hybrid model” proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding of the Asia Cup tournament.

Indian media reports said the BCCI was not ready to play under the hybrid model that proposes holding of India matches out of Pakistan.

Earlier this year, PCB chief Najam Sethi had submitted hybrid proposals to retain ODI Asia Cup hosting rights as India refused to visit Pakistan amid heightened political tensions between the cricket giants.

Report said the India wanted to shift the all matches of the Asia Cup to a neutral venue, a demand which is not acceptable to the PCB. The BCCI has proposed Sri Lanka as neutral venue for the Asia Cup tournament.

The BCCI response comes as reports emerged that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has accepted the “hybrid model”. The fate of the Asia Cup is likely to be decided April May 28 when the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played.