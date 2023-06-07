USD to PKR: Rupee stays stable against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During interbank trading, the local currency moved up by nearly 0.05 percent and was being traded at 286.51.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee faced back-to-back blows against the greenback and it was closed at 286.56 on Tuesday.

The money market is waiting for any positive development while Islamabad and IMF are still making their last-ditch efforts for narrowing down their differences over the external financing needs ahead of budget 2023-24.

The global lender wants confirmation on the external financing gap of $6 billion for the current FY including filling the external financing gap and some other changes, while Sharif-led government is making desperate efforts to salvage much-needed funds.