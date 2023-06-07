USD to PKR: Rupee stays stable against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During interbank trading, the local currency moved up by nearly 0.05 percent and was being traded at 286.51.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee faced back-to-back blows against the greenback and it was closed at 286.56 on Tuesday.
The money market is waiting for any positive development while Islamabad and IMF are still making their last-ditch efforts for narrowing down their differences over the external financing needs ahead of budget 2023-24.
The global lender wants confirmation on the external financing gap of $6 billion for the current FY including filling the external financing gap and some other changes, while Sharif-led government is making desperate efforts to salvage much-needed funds.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
