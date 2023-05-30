Search

Are Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pairing up for a new project?

Web Desk 10:07 PM | 30 May, 2023
Source: Saba Qamar/ Ahsan Khan (Instagram)
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan, two exceptionally talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, have once again joined forces to create magic on screen.

Known for their remarkable acting prowess, this dynamic duo is not only colleagues but also great friends off-screen. Their undeniable chemistry is evident in their social media stories and videos, which have been capturing the hearts of their fans.

In a recent glimpse into their camaraderie, the Fraud co-stars were spotted together in a car, joyfully recording themselves as they sang along to songs and embraced the carefree vibes of their friendship. 

In another intriguing Instagram story, Qamar made an exciting announcement, teasing the arrival of a project called "Jins." 

Furthermore, a heartwarming story featuring Khan captured a tender moment where he was seen holding an elderly woman's hand warmly and engaging in conversation with her. The accompanying caption, "heroooooooo" accompanied by a tag to Khan. 

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi. Meanwhile, Khan appeared in Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Murad, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam and Meray Humnasheen.

