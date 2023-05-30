Are Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pairing up for a new project?

Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan, two exceptionally talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, have once again joined forces to create magic on screen.
Known for their remarkable acting prowess, this dynamic duo is not only colleagues but also great friends off-screen. Their undeniable chemistry is evident in their social media stories and videos, which have been capturing the hearts of their fans.
In a recent glimpse into their camaraderie, the Fraud co-stars were spotted together in a car, joyfully recording themselves as they sang along to songs and embraced the carefree vibes of their friendship.
In another intriguing Instagram story, Qamar made an exciting announcement, teasing the arrival of a project called "Jins."
Furthermore, a heartwarming story featuring Khan captured a tender moment where he was seen holding an elderly woman's hand warmly and engaging in conversation with her. The accompanying caption, "heroooooooo" accompanied by a tag to Khan.
On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi. Meanwhile, Khan appeared in Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Murad, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam and Meray Humnasheen.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
