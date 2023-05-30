India lost Rs240 million due to BrahMos missile misfiring into Pakistan

NEW DELHI – Defending the termination of three IAF (Indian Air Force) officers, including a Wing Commander, for gross negligence, the Indian government informed the Delhi High Court that unintentional firing of a BrahMos combat missile into Pakistan in March last year had a negative impact on the nation's relations with the neighbouring country and caused a loss of INR240 million to the nation's exchequer.
According to Indian media reports, the Indian government has submitted a response to the dismissal petition filed by Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma in the Delhi High Court, justifying the dismissal of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, including the wing commander.
The government said that due to this mistake the security of the state had been adversely affected on a wider scale. Keeping in view the sensitive nature of the matter, a thoughtful decision has been taken to terminate the service of the petitioner, the government said.
The government also said that such a decision had been taken in the Indian Air Force after 23 years as facts and circumstances of the case demanded such a drastic action.
At least three officers of the Indian Air Force were dismissed over last year's misadventure when Indian supersonic missile landed in Pakistan’s territory.
Indian defence officials took action nearly six months after the incident as Pakistan, along with other neighbours raised questions about New Delhi’s credibility and safety of the military command and control, as well as its arsenal.
In a statement, the Indian Air Force said the three officers had been held responsible for the incident and their services had been terminated by the central government with immediate effect.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
