Pakistan Embassy in US closed down after COVID-19 exposure

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of Pakistan in the US has been closed down after possible COVID-19 exposure in the office.

The embassy located in Washington DC said in a statement, "Out of abundance of caution, we are closing the Embassy including the consular section for three days 4-6 January 2021".

During this period, the staff members will be screened and building will be decontaminated.

Online services for visa and passport renewal, and mail-in visa services will be available.