Pakistan Embassy in US closed down after COVID-19 exposure
ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of Pakistan in the US has been closed down after possible COVID-19 exposure in the office.
The embassy located in Washington DC said in a statement, "Out of abundance of caution, we are closing the Embassy including the consular section for three days 4-6 January 2021".
During this period, the staff members will be screened and building will be decontaminated.
Important Announcement @PakEmbassyDC pic.twitter.com/0Uii3Evewo— Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) January 4, 2021
Online services for visa and passport renewal, and mail-in visa services will be available.
