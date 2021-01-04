Pakistan Embassy in US closed down after COVID-19 exposure

02:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Embassy in US closed down after COVID-19 exposure
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of Pakistan in the US has been closed down after possible COVID-19 exposure in the office. 

The embassy located in Washington DC said in a statement, "Out of abundance of caution, we are closing the Embassy including the consular section for three days 4-6 January 2021".

During this period, the staff members will be screened and building will be decontaminated. 

Online services for visa and passport renewal, and mail-in visa services will be available.

Pakistan reports 39 deaths, 1,895 coronavirus ... 09:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday reported 39 new deaths and 1,895 fresh infections in the last 24 hours by the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan decides to reopen schools partially from ...
01:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistani man who donned wolf mask to ‘fight’ ...
12:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
PIA flight flies to UK with one passenger (VIDEO)
11:35 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistan confirms two cases of new COVID-19 ...
10:10 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 39 deaths, 1,895 coronavirus ...
09:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
US Congress approves 'Malala Yousafzai ...
09:21 AM | 4 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung shoots down rumors of divorce with husband
10:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr